UPDATE: Chattanooga police investigating deadly shooting on Cree - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

UPDATE: Chattanooga police investigating deadly shooting on Creekside Rd.

Posted: Updated:
Photo by Channel 3's Jake Chapman. Photo by Channel 3's Jake Chapman.
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

Chattanooga police are investigating a deadly shooting Monday evening off of Amnicola Highway.

It happened around 7:30 p.m. at a business warehouse in the 900 block of Creekside Road.

Police say the victim is a 42-year-old man whose name has not been released.

Police have detained one person and say it's unclear if they are the shooting suspect.

Channel 3 has a crew at the scene working to learn the latest.

Stay with the WRCB app for updates to this developing story.

WEEKLY CIRCULARS

Weather

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.