Forever Family: Ashley

In this week's Forever Family, we introduce you to Ashley.

She is 13 years old.

Ashley is a very sweet and polite girl who likes to be active and care for animals.

One of Ashley's favorite things to do is to eat at restaurants.

Ashley has an array of interests that include reading, swimming, football, soccer, softball, and music (Christian contemporary).

Ashley has said that if she could choose a family of her own, she would want "a mom and dad, siblings, animals and a television in her room."

If you would like to make Ashley a member of your Forever Family, her Tennessee state identification number is TN010864.