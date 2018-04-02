Catoosa Co. Sheriff's Office searching for gas station thief - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Catoosa Co. Sheriff's Office searching for gas station thief

By Anna Huffstutler, Web Producer/Weekend Assmt. Editor
CATOOSA COUNTY, GA (WRCB) -

The Catoosa County Sheriff's Office needs assistance identifying a theft suspect.

According to the sheriff's office, the female suspect was videoed stealing items from the MAPCO store in Graysville.

The suspect was driving a blue minivan. The sheriff's office said the minivan is believed to be a Millennium Taxi from Chattanooga.

Millennium Taxi was unable to identify the woman and told deputies she does not work for the company.

If you recognize this woman or have any information about this crime, please call Detective Dustin Romans with the Catoosa County Sheriff's Office at (706)935-2424 ext. 1023.

