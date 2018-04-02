No injuries reported in East Ridge house fire - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

No injuries reported in East Ridge house fire

EAST RIDGE, TN (WRCB) -

Firefighters are working a house fire in East Ridge Monday afternoon.

It's happening in the 4100 block of Wiley Avenue.

Officials confirm a "working structure fire" and say additional manpower has been requested at the scene.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

Stay with the WRCB app for updates as they become available.

