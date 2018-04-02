Can't put your phone down? You may be able to get free Domino's - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Can't put your phone down? You may be able to get free Domino's pizza

Posted: Updated:
By TODAY Show
Photo Credit: Dominos/ Facebook Photo Credit: Dominos/ Facebook
NBC -

If you thought mobile games were addictive before, imagine adding free fast food into the mix.

On Monday, Domino's Pizza launched a first-of-its-kind gaming experience that has a top prize you can actually enjoy IRL ... pizza!

The pizza chain's "Piece of the Pie Pursuit" is capitalizing on the steadily growing popularity of online gaming. Typically, kids are the ones firing away, like in the recent phenomenon "Fortnite." But sometimes, if the game is good enough, it has the whole family out and about.

Remember the "Pokemon Go" spectacle? That game that had gamers and non-gamers of all ages racing around cities all over the world, on the hunt for imaginary creatures. And who could forget "Candy Crush," the addictive game with invitations that became a little too pesky on Facebook.

But what if a feat in "Candy Crush" resulted in a delivery of actual treats? Well, Domino's just cornered the market.

As part of its Piece of the Pie Rewards program (which offers members 10 points for orders costing $10 or more placed online, by phone and in store), Domino's announced that the new game will be a part of its point-earning system.

The mobile game puts players in the center of a Rube Goldberg machine, which is also featured in the pizza chain's latest commercial. The game has six levels with varying pizza-themed challenges, such as guiding a pizza cutter car down a track. When a player completes all six levels, they can claim 10 rewards points and get one step closer to free food. Once they reach 60 points, players can redeem them online for one medium, two-topping pizza.

Joining the mobile game craze is just another feat for the pizza chain that has been at the forefront of ordering technology since launching its pizza tracker app in 2008, including testing a self-driving delivery car recently.

Piece of the Pie Pursuit is free to download on iTunes or Google Play, but you must be a member of the Domino's rewards program to play.

WEEKLY CIRCULARS

  • NewsMore>>

  • No injuries reported in East Ridge house fire

    No injuries reported in East Ridge house fire

    Monday, April 2 2018 4:35 PM EDT2018-04-02 20:35:44 GMT

    Officials confirm a "working structure fire" and say additional manpower has been requested at the scene.

    More

    Officials confirm a "working structure fire" and say additional manpower has been requested at the scene.

    More

  • Kremlin: Trump invited Putin to White House, but no date set

    Kremlin: Trump invited Putin to White House, but no date set

    Monday, April 2 2018 4:27 PM EDT2018-04-02 20:27:13 GMT
    (Alexei Druzhinin, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File). FILE - In this file photo taken on Tuesday, March 27, 2018, Russian President Vladimir Putin, center, listens to locals and relatives of the victims of a fire in a multi-storey shopping cent...(Alexei Druzhinin, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File). FILE - In this file photo taken on Tuesday, March 27, 2018, Russian President Vladimir Putin, center, listens to locals and relatives of the victims of a fire in a multi-storey shopping cent...
    An aide to Russian President Vladimir Putin says U.S. President Donald Trump has invited the Russian leader to the White House, but the two countries haven't started any preparations for such a visit.More
    An aide to Russian President Vladimir Putin says U.S. President Donald Trump has invited the Russian leader to the White House, but the two countries haven't started any preparations for such a visit.More

  • Inmate at-large after escaping Rutherford Co. workhouse

    Inmate at-large after escaping Rutherford Co. workhouse

    Monday, April 2 2018 4:27 PM EDT2018-04-02 20:27:01 GMT

    Official say Inmate Justin Lee Baucom fled on foot around 9 p.m. on Sunday when he was taking out the trash at an outdoor receptacle. The minimum-security inmate is still at-large. 

    More

    Official say Inmate Justin Lee Baucom fled on foot around 9 p.m. on Sunday when he was taking out the trash at an outdoor receptacle. The minimum-security inmate is still at-large. 

    More

Weather

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.