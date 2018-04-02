Soddy-Daisy family's garage, vehicle destroyed by fire Monday - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Soddy-Daisy family's garage, vehicle destroyed by fire Monday

Posted: Updated:
By Anna Huffstutler, Web Producer/Weekend Assmt. Editor
Connect
SODDY DAISY, TN (WRCB) -

A Soddy-Daisy family's unattached garage and vehicle were destroyed in a fire on Monday afternoon.

The Dallas Bay Fire Department responded to a garage fire in the 1900 block of Bice Road just before 12:30 pm. They found the garage engulfed when they arrived.

According to a Hamilton County spokesperson, the cause of the fire is believed to be from a lawnmower.

The homeowner told firefighters he had been mowing and stored the lawnmower back in the garage when he finished.

The homeowner also explained that they were alerted to the fire by their dog.

No one was injured in the fire. Damage is estimated at $80,000.

WEEKLY CIRCULARS

  • NewsMore>>

  • No injuries reported in East Ridge house fire

    No injuries reported in East Ridge house fire

    Monday, April 2 2018 4:35 PM EDT2018-04-02 20:35:44 GMT

    Officials confirm a "working structure fire" and say additional manpower has been requested at the scene.

    More

    Officials confirm a "working structure fire" and say additional manpower has been requested at the scene.

    More

  • Kremlin: Trump invited Putin to White House, but no date set

    Kremlin: Trump invited Putin to White House, but no date set

    Monday, April 2 2018 4:27 PM EDT2018-04-02 20:27:13 GMT
    (Alexei Druzhinin, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File). FILE - In this file photo taken on Tuesday, March 27, 2018, Russian President Vladimir Putin, center, listens to locals and relatives of the victims of a fire in a multi-storey shopping cent...(Alexei Druzhinin, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File). FILE - In this file photo taken on Tuesday, March 27, 2018, Russian President Vladimir Putin, center, listens to locals and relatives of the victims of a fire in a multi-storey shopping cent...
    An aide to Russian President Vladimir Putin says U.S. President Donald Trump has invited the Russian leader to the White House, but the two countries haven't started any preparations for such a visit.More
    An aide to Russian President Vladimir Putin says U.S. President Donald Trump has invited the Russian leader to the White House, but the two countries haven't started any preparations for such a visit.More

  • Inmate at-large after escaping Rutherford Co. workhouse

    Inmate at-large after escaping Rutherford Co. workhouse

    Monday, April 2 2018 4:27 PM EDT2018-04-02 20:27:01 GMT

    Official say Inmate Justin Lee Baucom fled on foot around 9 p.m. on Sunday when he was taking out the trash at an outdoor receptacle. The minimum-security inmate is still at-large. 

    More

    Official say Inmate Justin Lee Baucom fled on foot around 9 p.m. on Sunday when he was taking out the trash at an outdoor receptacle. The minimum-security inmate is still at-large. 

    More

Weather

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.