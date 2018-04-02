Soddy-Daisy family's garage, vehicle destroyed by fire Monday

Officials confirm a "working structure fire" and say additional manpower has been requested at the scene.More
Official say Inmate Justin Lee Baucom fled on foot around 9 p.m. on Sunday when he was taking out the trash at an outdoor receptacle. The minimum-security inmate is still at-large.More
Chattanooga Mayor Andy Berke's chief of staff, Stacy Richardson, says the city is paying to reopen the shelter for two weeks.More
Gabapentin, a purportedly nonaddictive painkiller primarily used to treat shingles and control seizures, has landed on the radar of beleaguered health officials and law enforcement already battling the deadly opioid epidemic.More
Approximately 7,146 pounds of raw beef products that were produced and packaged without federal inspection.More
Athens police confirm 17-year-old Devin Skylar Hester turned herself in.More
The shooting happened Thursday, but police said Ghazali never reported the incident.More
The child was taken to a hospital where he later died.More
The police report says the motel clerk was taking a smoke break outside of the motel when he was approached by two males and a female, who began talking to the clerk.More
The crash happened just before 3 am this morning on Hwy 411 North in Etowah.More
Once at the hospital, an investigation into the assault of the child was launched.More
The campground offers swimming, hiking, volleyball and a sauna.More
