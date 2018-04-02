Soddy-Daisy family's garage, vehicle destroyed by fire Monday

A Soddy-Daisy family's unattached garage and vehicle were destroyed in a fire on Monday afternoon.

The Dallas Bay Fire Department responded to a garage fire in the 1900 block of Bice Road just before 12:30 pm. They found the garage engulfed when they arrived.

According to a Hamilton County spokesperson, the cause of the fire is believed to be from a lawnmower.

The homeowner told firefighters he had been mowing and stored the lawnmower back in the garage when he finished.

The homeowner also explained that they were alerted to the fire by their dog.

No one was injured in the fire. Damage is estimated at $80,000.