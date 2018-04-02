Cleveland man charged with aggravated kidnapping following pursu - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Cleveland man charged with aggravated kidnapping following pursuit

Posted: Updated:
By Anna Huffstutler, Web Producer/Weekend Assmt. Editor
Connect
BRADLEY COUNTY, TN (WRCB) -

A Cleveland man faces multiple charges, including aggravated kidnapping, after leading law enforcement officials on a pursuit.

33-year-old Joshua L Stevenson was taken into custody on Friday, March 30, after leading officers and deputies from the Benton City Police Department, Polk County Sheriff's Office and the Bradley County Sheriff's Office on a chase.

According to the arrest affidavit, Stevenson was driving a stolen vehicle with two female passengers.

Deputies were able to successfully deploy strike strips in the 4000 block of Spring Place Road that struck several tires, but Stevenson kept driving.

Stevenson continued to drive erratically. At one point, he drove in the wrong lane at oncoming deputies.

He then slowed down and exited the roadway, almost striking a deputy's vehicle in the process.

Stevenson drove into a ditch in the 2900 block of Spring Place Road. He continued driving but got stuck.

The affidavit explained that Stevenson was asked multiple times to exit the vehicle but refused. Stevenson was then tazed and taken into custody after a brief struggle.

The two female passengers explained to deputies that they told Stevenson to stop. One said she did not even know the suspect.

Stevenson was transported to an area hospital for a small laceration above his eye. Once released, he was taken to the Bradley County Jail.

He faces the following charges:

  • Felony Evading
  • Aggravated Kidnapping (x2)
  • Theft Over $2,500
  • Reckless Endangerment (x2)
  • Driving on Revoked License
  • Failure to Maintain Lane
  • Seatbelt
  • Resisting Arrest
  • Financial Responsibility
  • Failure to Carry License
  • Failure to Drive on Right Side of Road
  • Driving Recklessly
  • Failure to Carry Registration

Stevenson was also booked on warrants he had out of Bradley County and Rhea County.

WEEKLY CIRCULARS

  • NewsMore>>

  • No injuries reported in East Ridge house fire

    No injuries reported in East Ridge house fire

    Monday, April 2 2018 4:35 PM EDT2018-04-02 20:35:44 GMT

    Officials confirm a "working structure fire" and say additional manpower has been requested at the scene.

    More

    Officials confirm a "working structure fire" and say additional manpower has been requested at the scene.

    More

  • Kremlin: Trump invited Putin to White House, but no date set

    Kremlin: Trump invited Putin to White House, but no date set

    Monday, April 2 2018 4:27 PM EDT2018-04-02 20:27:13 GMT
    (Alexei Druzhinin, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File). FILE - In this file photo taken on Tuesday, March 27, 2018, Russian President Vladimir Putin, center, listens to locals and relatives of the victims of a fire in a multi-storey shopping cent...(Alexei Druzhinin, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File). FILE - In this file photo taken on Tuesday, March 27, 2018, Russian President Vladimir Putin, center, listens to locals and relatives of the victims of a fire in a multi-storey shopping cent...
    An aide to Russian President Vladimir Putin says U.S. President Donald Trump has invited the Russian leader to the White House, but the two countries haven't started any preparations for such a visit.More
    An aide to Russian President Vladimir Putin says U.S. President Donald Trump has invited the Russian leader to the White House, but the two countries haven't started any preparations for such a visit.More

  • Inmate at-large after escaping Rutherford Co. workhouse

    Inmate at-large after escaping Rutherford Co. workhouse

    Monday, April 2 2018 4:27 PM EDT2018-04-02 20:27:01 GMT

    Official say Inmate Justin Lee Baucom fled on foot around 9 p.m. on Sunday when he was taking out the trash at an outdoor receptacle. The minimum-security inmate is still at-large. 

    More

    Official say Inmate Justin Lee Baucom fled on foot around 9 p.m. on Sunday when he was taking out the trash at an outdoor receptacle. The minimum-security inmate is still at-large. 

    More

Weather

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.