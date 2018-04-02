Cleveland man charged with aggravated kidnapping following pursuit

A Cleveland man faces multiple charges, including aggravated kidnapping, after leading law enforcement officials on a pursuit.

33-year-old Joshua L Stevenson was taken into custody on Friday, March 30, after leading officers and deputies from the Benton City Police Department, Polk County Sheriff's Office and the Bradley County Sheriff's Office on a chase.

According to the arrest affidavit, Stevenson was driving a stolen vehicle with two female passengers.

Deputies were able to successfully deploy strike strips in the 4000 block of Spring Place Road that struck several tires, but Stevenson kept driving.

Stevenson continued to drive erratically. At one point, he drove in the wrong lane at oncoming deputies.

He then slowed down and exited the roadway, almost striking a deputy's vehicle in the process.

Stevenson drove into a ditch in the 2900 block of Spring Place Road. He continued driving but got stuck.

The affidavit explained that Stevenson was asked multiple times to exit the vehicle but refused. Stevenson was then tazed and taken into custody after a brief struggle.

The two female passengers explained to deputies that they told Stevenson to stop. One said she did not even know the suspect.

Stevenson was transported to an area hospital for a small laceration above his eye. Once released, he was taken to the Bradley County Jail.

He faces the following charges:

Felony Evading

Aggravated Kidnapping (x2)

Theft Over $2,500

Reckless Endangerment (x2)

Driving on Revoked License

Failure to Maintain Lane

Seatbelt

Resisting Arrest

Financial Responsibility

Failure to Carry License

Failure to Drive on Right Side of Road

Driving Recklessly

Failure to Carry Registration

Stevenson was also booked on warrants he had out of Bradley County and Rhea County.