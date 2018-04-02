TN students march to the Gov. Haslam's office for gun reform

Students marching for changes in gun laws are now marching to the Governor’s office in Nashville.

Monday, about a dozen students from the Tennessee Valley went to the Tennessee State Capitol to deliver letters and postcards written by their peers from several schools.

This meeting comes one day before a bill allowing armed teachers is read in a house committee.

From coast to coast, students flooded streets calling for gun reform in schools. In Chattanooga, hundreds of students and supporters protested downtown.

"We’re students and this largely affects us, and we are the people in the classroom, so what we have to say matters, and we want people to realize that,” Chrischana Smith, Normal Park student, said.

They chanted during the rally, now they're putting pen to paper to make sure lawmakers and Governor Bill Haslam know how they feel.

"We’re talking about things in the letters like red flag laws, funding for CDC and arming teachers,” she said.

The students packed their bags and headed up the interstate to the state capital. With them, postcards and letters written by their peers.

"We’ll be bringing those to him but also talking to his staff just about what he plans to do to address gun violence in this state," Allen Liu, McCallie School student, said.

Liu is a senior at McCallie. He's concerned about House Bill 2208, a legislation allowing teachers to carry guns at some campuses in Tennessee. In March, it passed a major hurdle in the House Civil Justice Committee, and it has raised concern for some.

"I have a hard time believing that it would not increase the risk of an incident happening in the classroom,” Liu said.

And he wants to tell this to Governor Haslam in person.

"He’s somebody who is very willing to act upon his own principles and what's in the best interest of the students and the state, and we know we'll be able to have a reasonable conversation with his staff,” he said.

The clock is ticking, several committees are closing this month, and lawmakers are wrapping up for the year, and these students want to make sure their message is heard loud and clear.

"Teachers went to school to be teachers not like police officers are trained to carry guns, we're not sure they have the right specific judgment,” Smith said.

HB 2208 heads to the House Education Committee Tuesday for consideration. If passed, it will then go to the full state house.