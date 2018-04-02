Man spotted breaking into cars at Easter church service

The Polk County Sheriff's Office needs help identifying and locating a car burglary suspect.

The burglary occurred on Easter Sunday during church services at Cookson Creek Church in Ocoee.

According to the sheriff's office, a witness noticed the suspect looking into cars parked at the church. The witness began videoing the crime.

Video shows the suspect enter into a truck and take several items.

A church member went to confront the individual, but the suspect fled in a white four-door car, possibly a Honda.

The sheriff's office said the car has no hubcaps. It has yellow tape around the driver's side rear window.

If you have any information about this crime, suspect or vehicle, please call the Polk County Sheriff's Office at 423-338-4540. You can also message their Facebook page. You can remain anonymous.