Polaris agrees to pay $27 million penalty for failure to report defective off-road vehicles

A popular manufacturer of off-road vehicles has agreed to pay a hefty fine after charges after the company "failed to immediately report to CPSC that models of RZR and Ranger recreational off-road vehicles (ROVs) contained defects that could create a substantial product hazard or that the ROVs created an unreasonable risk of serious injury or death."

Both the Polaris RZR and Rangers faced recalls over several model years for fires.

The RZRs had 150 reports of fires. One of those resulted in the death of a 15-year-old. There were also 11 reports of burn injuries and in one case, a fire that consumed 10 acres of land.

The Rangers received 36 reports of fires associated with its model year 2014 Rangers, and made two design changes to the Rangers to prevent the heat shields from becoming loose and falling off. Even afterward, Polaris received reports of 10 of the heat shields falling off and five reports of fires.

Polaris further agreed to maintain an enhanced compliance program to ensure compliance with the Consumer Product Safety Act and a related system of internal controls and procedures designed to ensure timely reporting in the future.

Polaris’ settlement of this matter does not constitute an admission of CPSC staff’s charges, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.