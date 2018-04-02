Job Title: Photojournalist (ref #37859725)

Are you the photographer most reporters in your newsroom want to work with? WRCB-TV, the NBC affiliate, in beautiful Chattanooga has an opening for you. We are seeking an aggressive, highly motivated and skilled News Photojournalist to join our Murrow Award-winning team. You will work with experienced reporters and an aggressive assignment desk. Experience with P2 HD cameras, Edius software, and ENG/SNG trucks is preferred. Photographers break stories with their station-issued iPhone via Twitter and the website. That web-first mentality is a requirement. The ideal candidate will have a passion for visual storytelling and be easy to work with. We have the tools to make your work shine.



Email a link to your work to Callie Starnes, News Director at cstarnes@wrcbtv.com .



WRCB's online application can be found here.



WRCB is an equal opportunity employer.