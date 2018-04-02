USDA recalls thousands of pounds of 'high-risk' beef, missed inspection

PFP Enterprises, LLC, also doing business as Texas Meat Packers, is recalling approximately 7,146 pounds of raw beef products that were produced and packaged without the benefit of federal inspection, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced today.

The frozen and fresh beef items were produced on March 23-24, 2018. The following products are subject to recall:

5-lb. vacuum-packed frozen packages of “BEEF SKIRT DICED FOR TACOS,” with a case code of 1470 in the upper left-hand corner of the label and a packaging date of 03/24/18.

5-lb. vacuum-packed frozen packages of “PRESEASONED BEEF FOR FAJITAS,” with a case code of 36989 in the upper left-hand corner of the label and a packaging date of 03/24/18 and a use-by date of 03/23/19.

Varying weights of vacuum-packed packages of fresh “USDA CHOICE ANGUS BEEF, FAJITA SEASONED STEAK, BEEF FLANK STEAK FOR FAJITAS,” a packaging date of 03/23/18 and 03/24/18, a use or freeze-by date of 04/18/18, and an item code of 567248261 in the upper left-hand corner of the case label.

Varying weights of vacuum-packed packages of fresh “USDA CHOICE ANGUS, FAJITA SEASONED STRIPS, BEEF FLANK STRIPS FOR FAJITAS,” a packaging date of 03/24/18, and a use or freeze-by date of 04/18/18, and an item code of 567248253 in the upper left-hand corner of the case label.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 34715” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to institutional and retail locations in Alabama, Arkansas, Indiana, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Oklahoma, Texas and Wisconsin.

The problem was discovered on March 30, 2018 when inspection personnel reviewed establishment records and determined that the establishment operated on March 24, 2018 without inspection.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about a reaction should contact a healthcare provider.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be frozen and in consumers’ freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.