Events to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., 50 years since Memph - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Events to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., 50 years since Memphis assassination

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press
MEMPHIS -

Events honoring the sacrifice of civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. on the 50th anniversary of his assassination in Memphis, Tennessee, will include his daughter and former U.S. attorney Eric Holder.

King was supporting striking sanitation workers when he came to Memphis in 1968 to lead a peaceful march. He was talking with friends on the balcony of Lorraine Motel on April 4 when he was struck by a rifle bullet and killed.

Museums and activists have organized three days of marches, speeches and conferences to remember King and his legacy. His daughter, Bernice King, and a group of ministers are scheduled to tour the National Civil Rights Museum on Monday.

Holder is scheduled to speak Monday at a symposium sponsored by the University of Memphis and the museum.

WEEKLY CIRCULARS

Weather

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.