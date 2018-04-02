Science on Sunday, why pine cone scales open and close - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Science on Sunday, why pine cone scales open and close

By Brittany Beggs, Meteorologist/Reporter
Plants react differently with humidity and temperature. But how, and why does the temperature and humidity matter?

Folks at the Riding Reflection Arboretum and Nature Center are using dry heat as a way to germinate the seeds.

We tried this experiment. I took a few pine cones in our backyard and submerged them in water. Over the course of 48 hours, the pine cone scales closed. Taking the cones out of the water, by the 72-hour mark, the pine cone scales opened back up. This is the plant's way of protecting its seeds.

Dry heat will do the opposite. Scales will open, allowing the pollen and seeds to disperse and thus germinate. 

Have a fun science experiment you want us to try on Channel 3? Feel free to email Meteorologist Brittany Beggs.

