UPDATE: Homeless camp to be closed in Chattanooga due to contamination

(WRCB/AP) -- UPDATE: A camp for the homeless, here in Chattanooga, is being taken down because the city says it sits on hazardous materials.

The site is on East 11th Street and 10% of the homeless population lives on the lot.

Officials say the campsite was once used for industrial waste, but city officials say they learned the site was contaminated on Friday.

Now, officials are looking for a more permanent location for the homeless.

"Right now, we're working with the Housing Authority to see what units they have available as well as the normal way people use to get housing on a day to day basis," homeless program coordinator, Sam Wolfe tells Channel 3. "That looks like subsidized housing for people or a landlord or whatever they want."

The city is paying to reopen the Chattanooga Community Kitchen shelter for two weeks, starting Friday.

City officials handed out letters to the homeless, listing alternative places to live; but, the price tag is about $200 per week.

Channel 3 is working to learn more.

Stay with the WRCB app for updates to this story.

PREVIOUS STORY: A camp for homeless people in Tennessee is being dismantled because it sits on a former dumping site for hazardous materials.

The Chattanooga Times Free Press reports dozens of people have lived in a vacant lot ever since a community kitchen's cold-weather shelter closed and its occupants were given tents.

Officials have determined the campsite, once used as a dump for industrial waste, should contain no permanent residences.

Chattanooga Mayor Andy Berke's chief of staff, Stacy Richardson, says the city is paying to reopen the shelter for two weeks. Berke's office is coordinating with various agencies to try to find permanent housing for the homeless.

Homeless program coordinator Sam Wolfe estimates the camp represents about 10 percent of the city's homeless population.

Information from: Chattanooga Times Free Press, http://www.timesfreepress.com