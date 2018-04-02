UPDATE: Homeless camp to be closed in Chattanooga due to contamination

Students at the Florida high school where 17 students and staff members were massacred are now carrying their belongings in clear plastic backpacks in hopes that it will make it difficult to smuggle weapons onto campus.More
Last call! With Toys "R" Us going out of business, many people are in a hurry to use up their gift cards before it’s too late.More
Officials say the campsite was once used for industrial waste, but city officials say they learned the site was contaminated on Friday.More
Gabapentin, a purportedly nonaddictive painkiller primarily used to treat shingles and control seizures, has landed on the radar of beleaguered health officials and law enforcement already battling the deadly opioid epidemic.More
Approximately 7,146 pounds of raw beef products that were produced and packaged without federal inspection.More
Athens police confirm 17-year-old Devin Skylar Hester turned herself in.More
The child was taken to a hospital where he later died.More
The shooting happened Thursday, but police said Ghazali never reported the incident.More
The police report says the motel clerk was taking a smoke break outside of the motel when he was approached by two males and a female, who began talking to the clerk.More
A popular manufacturer of off-road vehicles has agreed to pay a hefty fine after charges after the company failed to immediately report defects that could create a hazard, serious injury or death.More
The crash happened just before 3 am this morning on Hwy 411 North in Etowah.More
The Sheriff's Office says 14-year-old Makayla Marie Seay has been found.More
