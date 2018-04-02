UPDATE: Contamination at "Tent City" site forces homeless to find new place to stay

UPDATE: City officials are shutting down a homeless site some call "Tent City.”

It's downtown on East 11th Street. Now, at least 100 people are scrambling to find some place to live.

Officials say the site has contaminated soil and could cause long-term health problems.

“All we want to do is have a place to stay until we can get back on our feet,” Malcolm Amicarelli.

“Tent City” has been Malcolm Amicarelli's home for the past year. It wasn't until Monday that he learned it was toxic.

“I knew they dumped stuff here,” Amicarelli says.

“What did they dump? I'm not sure,” Amicarelli adds.

In 1916, the city bought the property. Waste was dumped there from several local industries, which led to soil contamination.

The site was deemed unsafe for "permanent residences" by the state. But the city says they just learned about the restrictions.

“When the people that had that knowledge learned that folks were camping there and began to do research to see exactly the conditions of that and we were handed the deed on Friday with the restrictions from it,” homeless program coordinator, Sam Wolfe says.

Now, the city says the goal is to help find permanent housing for people like Amicarelli.

In the meantime, they have two options; utilize shelters like the Chattanooga Community Kitchen or pay hundreds of dollars for a hotel room.

“It's not a one size fits all,” Wolfe says. “It takes working with the individual to figure out what obstacles and barriers exist for them to get them housing.”

As for Amicarelli, he says he's not sure what he's going to do next.

“I guess when it comes to them telling us to leave, I'll find another place to go,” Amicarelli says.

When asked who would be responsible if anyone living at the site has any health issues due to the contamination, the city issued the following statement:

“The City of Chattanooga has to evaluate any claim for damages brought against us on its own merits, and we simply can't comment on hypothetical legal situations. At the moment, our priority is transitioning all of the folks on this land to more stable and secure housing as rapidly and safely as we can, and connecting them with healthcare providers if they are need of care.” – Kerry Hayes, Deputy Chief of Staff to Mayor

A camp for the homeless, here in Chattanooga, is being taken down because the city says it sits on hazardous materials.

The site is on East 11th Street and 10% of the homeless population lives on the lot.

Officials say the campsite was once used for industrial waste, but city officials say they learned the site was contaminated on Friday.

Now, officials are looking for a more permanent location for the homeless.

"Right now, we're working with the Housing Authority to see what units they have available as well as the normal way people use to get housing on a day to day basis," homeless program coordinator, Sam Wolfe tells Channel 3. "That looks like subsidized housing for people or a landlord or whatever they want."

The city is paying to reopen the Chattanooga Community Kitchen shelter for two weeks, starting Friday.

City officials handed out letters to the homeless, listing alternative places to live; but, the price tag is about $200 per week.

A camp for homeless people in Tennessee is being dismantled because it sits on a former dumping site for hazardous materials.

The Chattanooga Times Free Press reports dozens of people have lived in a vacant lot ever since a community kitchen's cold-weather shelter closed and its occupants were given tents.

Officials have determined the campsite, once used as a dump for industrial waste, should contain no permanent residences.

Chattanooga Mayor Andy Berke's chief of staff, Stacy Richardson, says the city is paying to reopen the shelter for two weeks. Berke's office is coordinating with various agencies to try to find permanent housing for the homeless.

Homeless program coordinator Sam Wolfe estimates the camp represents about 10 percent of the city's homeless population.

