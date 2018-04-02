Little Caesars to give away free pizza Monday

Little Caesars made a promise, and Monday, they will apparently be delivering on it.

The pizza chain's promotion, "If Crazy Happens," claimed that if a #16 seed beat a #1 seed in the NCAA tournament, they would give away free $5 lunch combos on April 2.

Monday is April 2, and since #16 UMBC beat #1 Virginia in a historic upset two weeks ago, that means it's free pizza day.

There are several terms and conditions, according to the Little Caesars website, including a "one per family" rule. You also have to order by 1 p.m. local time.

The lunch combo includes four slices of deep dish pepperoni pizza and a 20-ounce Pepsi product.