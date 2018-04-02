Tennessee clerk charged in suspected shoplifter's death - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Tennessee clerk charged in suspected shoplifter's death

Posted: Updated:
By WRCB Staff
MEMPHIS -

Police in Tennessee say a convenience store clerk has been charged in the fatal shooting of a suspected shoplifter whose body was found near the store.

The Commercial Appeal reports Memphis police charged 28-year-old Anwar Ghazali with first-degree murder on Saturday.

The shooting happened Thursday, but police said Ghazali never reported the incident. The 17-year-old's body was found beside a home near the store Saturday.

Police spokesman Louis Brownlee said the teen was suspected of leaving the store without paying for a beer, and Ghazali followed him and allegedly shot him.

Ghazali was being held in the Shelby County Jail. It wasn't immediately known whether he has an attorney.

WEEKLY CIRCULARS

Weather

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.