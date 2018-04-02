UPDATE: Crash causes power outage on Rossville Blvd - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

UPDATE: Crash causes power outage on Rossville Blvd

HAMILTON COUNTY, TN (WRCB) -

UPDATE: Northbound Rossville Boulevard has reopened. It was shut down for more than two hours as utility crews replaced wires on a power pole that was knocked down when a car crashed into it. 

PREVIOUS STORY: A crash early Monday morning has caused a power outage on Rossville Boulevard. 

It happened just after midnight. Chattanooga Police tell Channel 3 a car ran into a power pole in the 2800 block near 28th Street. 

Right now utility crews are on scene working to restore electricity. We're told that Rossville Boulevard will be impacted until around 7 a.m. 

