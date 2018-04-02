A mild start to work week

Good Morning,

We have a pleasant and mild start to the work week. Many of us are starting off the day in the middle 50s. A southwest wind will bring temperatures up to the middle 70s this afternoon. There is a slight shower chance from 2PM-5PM across the Tennessee Valley this evening. Heavy rain is not expected.

Tuesday will start off dry and mild with temperatures warming up to the upper 70s! Pollen counts will be very high tomorrow with a south breeze and warm temperatures. By Tuesday night, storms will be arriving. Newest forecast model data indicates storms increasing west of I-75 by 10PM-midnight Tuesday night, reaching the Chattanooga area by 11PM-Midnight, and towards Cleveland, Dalton, Athens areas by 1AM Wednesday. Storms could have bring gusty winds of 50 mph and lightning. There is a Marginal Risk for severe weather Tuesday night. Flash Flooding is not expected as storms should be moving quickly, producing anywhere from 0.50" to 1" of rain.

It will be cool for Wednesday as temperatures struggle to reach 60 in he afternoon. We'll need to watch for a frost chance again on Wednesday night as lows dip to the middle 30s. Thursday looks cool and dry. The rain chance returns as we head into the weekend. As of now, chances are looking good for a decent amount of rain!

