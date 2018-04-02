A mild start to work week

Warm, Cloudy, Late StormsMore
Little Caesars made a promise, and Monday, they will apparently be delivering on it.More
An East Tennessee Endangered Child alert has been issued for 17 year old Devin Skylar "Skye" Hester. She is believed to be with the suspects wanted in the Athens Lodge shooting.More
Gabapentin, a purportedly nonaddictive painkiller primarily used to treat shingles and control seizures, has landed on the radar of beleaguered health officials and law enforcement already battling the deadly opioid epidemic.More
The shooting happened Thursday, but police said Ghazali never reported the incident.More
The police report says the motel clerk was taking a smoke break outside of the motel when he was approached by two males and a female, who began talking to the clerk.More
Chattanooga Mayor Andy Berke's chief of staff, Stacy Richardson, says the city is paying to reopen the shelter for two weeks.More
The crash happened just before 3 am this morning on Hwy 411 North in Etowah.More
The crash report from the THP says 53-year-old Alan Usry was traveling north County Road 635 when he swerved to miss a car sitting at the top of a hill.More
It's not a stretch to say most people believe the best part of the work day is when it's over.More
Sgt. Kris Hemphill with the Georgia State Patrol says 46-year-old Reina Guerra, from Dalton, exited I-75 South and hit a motorcycle as she crossed Highway 225, trying to get back on I-75 South.More
