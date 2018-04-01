UPDATE: TBI issues endangered child alert for McMinn Co. teen

UPDATE: The TBI has issued an update on the missing teen from McMinn County. They say she may go by a different middle name and may go by "Skye".

Detectives with Athens PD tell Channel 3 that the missing teen was spotted in surveillance video at the motel when the clerk was shot, but they are not calling her a suspect in that case at this time.

Good morning. We're updating our Endangered Chidl Alert, as the requesting agency has informed us the child has a different middle name, and may go by 'Skye.'



Call 1-800-TBI-FIND if you spot her! pic.twitter.com/4MP2LooJOF — TBI (@TBInvestigation) April 2, 2018

An East Tennessee Endangered Child alert has been issued by TBI on behalf of the Athens Police Department for 17-year-old Devin Skylar Hester.

She is a white female, with black hair, blue eyes; she is 5 feet 8 inches and 156 pounds. She was possibly wearing a black Columbia brand jacket and tan sandals when last seen. Hester is believed to be in the company of multiple suspects that were allegedly involved in an attempted robbery that happened in Athens on April 1. TBI confirms these suspects are wanted in connection to an earlier shooting in Athens.

If you have information on where Devin Hester might be. You are encouraged to call the McMinn County 911 center at (423) 745-5613 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-Find.