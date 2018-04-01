UPDATE: Missing teen named robbery suspect surrenders to police, 2 men still wanted

UPDATE: Athens police say the missing teen who is also a suspect in an attempted armed robbery has been found.

Athens police confirm 17-year-old Devin Skylar Hester turned herself in.

Police say Hester was spotted in surveillance video from the Athens Lodge motel, where a clerk was shot during an attempted robbery early Sunday morning.

An Endangered Child Alert was issued by the TBI for Hester.

Police say the two men with Hester during the robbery attempt have not been found.

PREVIOUS UPDATE: The TBI has issued an update on the missing teen, Devin Skylar Hester, from McMinn County. They say she may go by a different middle name and may go by "Skye".

Detectives with Athens PD tell Channel 3 that the missing teen was spotted in surveillance video at the motel when the clerk was shot. Police say Hester is a suspect in the attempted armed robbery.

The TBI still considers Hester to be an Endangered Child and that alert remains active, according to Josh DeVine, a TBI spokesman.

Channel 3 has learned from Hester's parents that the teen has a drug problem. Her parents said she recently failed a drug test, which sparked a family fight. She then ran away.

Athen's Police said the group is considered armed and dangerous and are still in the area. If you see Hester, please call 911 immediately.

PREVIOUS STORY: An East Tennessee Endangered Child alert has been issued by TBI on behalf of the Athens Police Department for 17-year-old Devin Skylar Hester.

She is a white female, with black hair, blue eyes; she is 5 feet 8 inches and 156 pounds. She was possibly wearing a black Columbia brand jacket and tan sandals when last seen. Hester is believed to be in the company of multiple suspects that were allegedly involved in an attempted robbery that happened in Athens on April 1. TBI confirms these suspects are wanted in connection to an earlier shooting in Athens.

If you have information on where Devin Hester might be. You are encouraged to call the McMinn County 911 center at (423) 745-5613 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-Find.