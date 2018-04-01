UPDATE: Missing teen named robbery suspect, group considered arm - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

UPDATE: Missing teen named robbery suspect, group considered armed, dangerous

Devin Skyler Hester Devin Skyler Hester
ATHENS, TN (WRCB) -

UPDATE: The TBI has issued an update on the missing teen, Devin Skylar Hester, from McMinn County.  They say she may go by a different middle name and may go by "Skye". 

Detectives with Athens PD tell Channel 3 that the missing teen was spotted in surveillance video at the motel when the clerk was shot. Police say Hester is a suspect in the attempted armed robbery.

Channel 3 has learned from Hester's parents that the teen has a drug problem. Her parents said she recently failed a drug test, which sparked a family fight. She then ran away.

Athen's Police said the group is considered armed and dangerous and are still in the area. If you see Hester, please call 911 immediately.

PREVIOUS STORY: An East Tennessee Endangered Child alert has been issued by TBI on behalf of the Athens Police Department for 17-year-old Devin Skylar Hester. 

She is a white female, with black hair, blue eyes; she is 5 feet 8 inches and 156 pounds. She was possibly wearing a black Columbia brand jacket and tan sandals when last seen. Hester is believed to be in the company of multiple suspects that were allegedly involved in an attempted robbery that happened in Athens on April 1. TBI confirms these suspects are wanted in connection to an earlier shooting in Athens.

SEARCH FOR SUSPECTS | SHOOTING AT ATHENS LODGE

If you have information on where Devin Hester might be. You are encouraged to call the McMinn County 911 center at (423) 745-5613 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-Find. 

