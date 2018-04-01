UPDATE: Missing teen charged with attempted aggravated robbery, other suspect named

UPDATE: The Athens teenager at the center of an endangered child alert earlier this week, 17-year-old Devin Hester was also named a suspect in an attempted robbery.

She has been charged with attempted aggravated robbery.

Police have also charged 19-year-old Treaven Moses with attempted aggravated robbery.

Athens police tell Channel 3 that one other suspect is on the run.

Hester turned herself in Monday afternoon after an all-day search.

Channel 3 spoke with her parents who tell us the teen and her mom were in a fight after she failed a drug test and she snuck out that night.

PREVIOUS STORY: Athens police say the missing teen who is also a suspect in an attempted armed robbery has been found.

Athens police confirm 17-year-old Devin Skylar Hester turned herself in.

Police say Hester was spotted in surveillance video from the Athens Lodge motel, where a clerk was shot during an attempted robbery early Sunday morning.

READ MORE | Police investigating shooting of motel clerk at Athens Lodge

An Endangered Child Alert was issued by the TBI for Hester.

Devin's parents told Channel 3 this was not the first time she has run away from home.

They said this all happened because of a fight Thursday night when they learned she failed a drug test. They begged for her to come forward and turn herself in.

"She was in her room, keeping to herself. She ended up leaving overnight that night. I knew that was coming," Devin Hester's mother, Nikki Hester, said.

Nikki Hester said the last time her daughter ran away, they found her two days later with a grown man and drugs.

"He went to jail and she got probation out of it. So she is on probation. They couldn't do much because she is a minor."

When Nikki and Brian Hester learned there was an attempted armed robbery at the Athens Lodge, where a clerk was shot, they had a feeling Devin was involved.

"Almost num, but at the same time very sporadic overwhelming feelings of everything. Anger, hurt."

They aren't sure exactly who she was with but believe the two men are over the age of 18 and are involved with drugs.

"She met them somehow at school. I think she has known one of the guys for quite awhile. She's been hanging out with them more recently."

Police said Devin was not being held against her will. She was in Madisonville, Tennessee, when she had a friend pick her up and bring her to the Athen's Police Department.

Police explained the two men with Hester during the robbery attempt have not been found. They are considered armed and dangerous

She is the only one in custody. The two men are still wanted by police. @WRCB — Kate Smith (@KateWRCB) April 2, 2018

PREVIOUS STORY: The TBI has issued an update on the missing teen, Devin Skylar Hester, from McMinn County. They say she may go by a different middle name and may go by "Skye".

Detectives with Athens PD tell Channel 3 that the missing teen was spotted in surveillance video at the motel when the clerk was shot. Police say Hester is a suspect in the attempted armed robbery.

The TBI still considers Hester to be an Endangered Child and that alert remains active, according to Josh DeVine, a TBI spokesman.

BREAKING:Athens PD says Devin Hester is a suspect in yesterday’s armed robbery at Athens Lodge. @WRCB pic.twitter.com/9jzCLcdmTv — Kate Smith (@KateWRCB) April 2, 2018

Channel 3 has learned from Hester's parents that the teen has a drug problem. Her parents said she recently failed a drug test, which sparked a family fight. She then ran away.

Devin’s parents says the 17YO has a drug problem. She recently failed a drug test which sparked a family fight. She then ran away. @WRCB pic.twitter.com/fbEuJR4bEK — Kate Smith (@KateWRCB) April 2, 2018

Athen's Police said the group is considered armed and dangerous and are still in the area. If you see Hester, please call 911 immediately.

PREVIOUS STORY: An East Tennessee Endangered Child alert has been issued by TBI on behalf of the Athens Police Department for 17-year-old Devin Skylar Hester.

She is a white female, with black hair, blue eyes; she is 5 feet 8 inches and 156 pounds. She was possibly wearing a black Columbia brand jacket and tan sandals when last seen. Hester is believed to be in the company of multiple suspects that were allegedly involved in an attempted robbery that happened in Athens on April 1. TBI confirms these suspects are wanted in connection to an earlier shooting in Athens.

READ MORE | SHOOTING AT ATHENS LODGE

If you have information on where Devin Hester might be. You are encouraged to call the McMinn County 911 center at (423) 745-5613 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-Find.