TBI issues endangered child alert for McMinn Co. teen

An East Tennessee Endangered Child alert has been issued by TBI on behalf of the Athens Police Department for 17 year old Devin Skylar Hester.

She is a white female, with black hair, blue eyes; she is 5 feet 8 inches and 156 pounds. She was possibly wearing a black Columbia brand jacket and tan sandals when last seen. Hester is believed to be in the company of multiple suspects that were allegedly involved in an attempted robbery that happened in Athens on April 1.

If you have information on where Devin Hester might be. You are encouraged to call the McMinn County 911 center at (423) 745-5613 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-Find.