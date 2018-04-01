TBI issues endangered child alert for McMinn Co. teen

An East Tennessee Endangered Child alert has been issued by TBI on behalf of the Athens Police Department for 17 year old Devin Skylar Hester. She is a white female, with black hair, blue eyes; she is 5 feet 8 inches and 156 pounds.More
Bochco had been battling a rare form of leukemia for several years. He had a transplant in late 2014 that was credited with prolonging his life.More
The crash happened just before 3 am this morning on Hwy 411 North in Etowah.More
Gabapentin, a purportedly nonaddictive painkiller primarily used to treat shingles and control seizures, has landed on the radar of beleaguered health officials and law enforcement already battling the deadly opioid epidemic.More
It's not a stretch to say most people believe the best part of the work day is when it's over.More
The crash report from the THP says 53-year-old Alan Usry was traveling north County Road 635 when he swerved to miss a car sitting at the top of a hill.More
Channel 3 has learned a person was stabbed on Craigmiles Street NE just before 11:00 p.m.More
The police report says the motel clerk was taking a smoke break outside of the motel when he was approached by two males and a female, who began talking to the clerk.More
Sgt. Kris Hemphill with the Georgia State Patrol says 46-year-old Reina Guerra, from Dalton, exited I-75 South and hit a motorcycle as she crossed Highway 225, trying to get back on I-75 South.More
Allison Barron was completely surprised when her boyfriend of over two years, Levi Bliss, proposed to her, but both were taken aback by the joke Barron’s dad had up his sleeve.More
Sheriff Bo Burnett said deputies became aware of what happened around 8:30 p.m.More
A 5-year-old Ooltewah boy is in a battle for his life, but it doesn't get him down.More
