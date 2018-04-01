UPDATE: Missing teen named robbery suspect surrenders to police, 2 men still wanted

A promo attacking the media is being recited on Sinclair-owned stations across the country and catching heat over a perceived politically tinged bias.More
A promo attacking the media is being recited on Sinclair-owned stations across the country and catching heat over a perceived politically tinged bias.More
The crash report says 65-year-old George P. Alden was driving south when he crossed the center line and hit the vehicle driven by 44-year-old Terry L. Vaughn, Jr. head-on.More
The crash report says 65-year-old George P. Alden was driving south when he crossed the center line and hit the vehicle driven by 44-year-old Terry L. Vaughn, Jr. head-on.More
Athens police confirm 17-year-old Devin Skylar Hester turned herself in.More
Athens police confirm 17-year-old Devin Skylar Hester turned herself in.More
Approximately 7,146 pounds of raw beef products that were produced and packaged without federal inspection.More
Approximately 7,146 pounds of raw beef products that were produced and packaged without federal inspection.More
Officials say the campsite was once used for industrial waste, but city officials say they learned the site was contaminated on Friday.More
Officials say the campsite was once used for industrial waste, but city officials say they learned the site was contaminated on Friday.More
Gabapentin, a purportedly nonaddictive painkiller primarily used to treat shingles and control seizures, has landed on the radar of beleaguered health officials and law enforcement already battling the deadly opioid epidemic.More
Gabapentin, a purportedly nonaddictive painkiller primarily used to treat shingles and control seizures, has landed on the radar of beleaguered health officials and law enforcement already battling the deadly opioid epidemic.More
Chattanooga police say a man was shot to death Monday night on Creekside Road.More
Chattanooga police say a man was shot to death Monday night on Creekside Road.More
The child was taken to a hospital where he later died.More
The child was taken to a hospital where he later died.More
The Tennessee Historical Commission has announced the addition of five properties to the National Register of Historic Places. They include a barbecue restaurant, a former hosiery mill, a hotel and garage, a church and a garden.More
The Tennessee Historical Commission has announced the addition of five properties to the National Register of Historic Places. They include a barbecue restaurant, a former hosiery mill, a hotel and garage, a church and a garden.More
A popular manufacturer of off-road vehicles has agreed to pay a hefty fine after charges after the company failed to immediately report defects that could create a hazard, serious injury or death.More
A popular manufacturer of off-road vehicles has agreed to pay a hefty fine after charges after the company failed to immediately report defects that could create a hazard, serious injury or death.More