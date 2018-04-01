Man killed in McMinn County crash on Saturday night - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Man killed in McMinn County crash on Saturday night

MCMINN COUNTY, TN (WRCB) -

The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that killed a man on Saturday night.

It happened in the 200 block of County Road 635 shortly after 7:00 p.m.

The crash report from the THP says 53-year-old Alan Usry was traveling north when he swerved to miss a car sitting at the top of a hill.

Usry managed to miss the car but ran off the road, hitting a concrete culvert before spinning out and stopping on the left shoulder.

Usry ultimately died from his injuries.

He was not wearing a seat belt, which would have made a difference, according to the report.

The crash report also says alcohol may have been a factor in the crash.

This is one of at least two deadly crashes that happened in McMinn County over Easter weekend.

