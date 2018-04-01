UPDATE: Police investigating shooting of motel clerk at Athens Lodge

The police report says the motel clerk was taking a smoke break outside of the motel when he was approached by two males and a female, who began talking to the clerk.More
The crash happened just before 3 am this morning on Hwy 411 North in Etowah.More
It's not a stretch to say most people believe the best part of the work day is when it's over.More
Gabapentin, a purportedly nonaddictive painkiller primarily used to treat shingles and control seizures, has landed on the radar of beleaguered health officials and law enforcement already battling the deadly opioid epidemic.More
Sheriff Bo Burnett said deputies became aware of what happened around 8:30 p.m.More
Allison Barron was completely surprised when her boyfriend of over two years, Levi Bliss, proposed to her, but both were taken aback by the joke Barron’s dad had up his sleeve.More
Easter is Sunday, filled with special church services (many at sunrise) marking the day.More
A 5-year-old Ooltewah boy is in a battle for his life, but it doesn't get him down.More
A long-time Nashville pastor has been arrested after being indicted on sexual battery charges, according to police.More
A death investigation is underway in East Ridge.More
