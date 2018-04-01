UPDATE: Police investigating shooting of motel clerk at Athens Lodge

Athens police are investigating a shooting a local motel Sunday morning.

It happened at Athens Lodge off Exit 52 around 6:15 a.m.

The police report says the 56-year-old motel clerk. whose name has not been released, was taking a smoke break outside of the motel when he was approached by two males and a female, who began talking to the clerk.

The reports says as the clerk started to walk back inside one of the suspects grabbed him and pulled a handgun. The gun fired as the clerk tried to knock it down, hitting the clerk in the leg.

The report says the clerk managed to lock the suspects outside of the motel and called 911.

The suspects ran from the scene. One of the suspects is described as a black male in his early to mid 20s.

The clerk was taken to Athens Regional Hospital for treatment.

Athens police Detective Fred Schultz says the incident appears to be a failed robbery attempt.

The investigation is ongoing and more information will be released as it becomes available.

