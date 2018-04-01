Charges pending in deadly motorcycle crash in Calhoun

The Georgia State Patrol is investigating a deadly crash involving a motorcycle in Calhoun over the weekend.

It happened Saturday around 5:00 p.m. at exit 217 on Highway 225.

Sgt. Kris Hemphill with the Georgia State Patrol says 46-year-old Reina Guerra, from Dalton, exited I-75 South and hit a motorcycle as she crossed Highway 225, trying to get back on I-75 South.

Sgt. Hemphill says 66-year-old John Ernest Dixon, from Resaca, was driving the motorcycle and was killed as a result of the crash.

Sgt. Hemphill says multiple charges are expected to be filed, pending the outcome of the investigation.

