Charges pending in deadly motorcycle crash in Calhoun - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Charges pending in deadly motorcycle crash in Calhoun

Posted: Updated:
GORDON COUNTY, GA (WRCB) -

The Georgia State Patrol is investigating a deadly crash involving a motorcycle in Calhoun over the weekend.

It happened Saturday around 5:00 p.m. at exit 217 on Highway 225.

Sgt. Kris Hemphill with the Georgia State Patrol says 46-year-old Reina Guerra, from Dalton, exited I-75 South and hit a motorcycle as she crossed Highway 225, trying to get back on I-75 South.

Sgt. Hemphill says 66-year-old John Ernest Dixon, from Resaca, was driving the motorcycle and was killed as a result of the crash.

Sgt. Hemphill says multiple charges are expected to be filed, pending the outcome of the investigation.

Stay with the WRCB app for updates to this story.

WEEKLY CIRCULARS

Weather

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.