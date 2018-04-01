2 people dead in fatal car crash in McMinn County - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

2 people dead in fatal car crash in McMinn County

By Kerry French, Producer
MCMINN COUNTY, TN (WRCB) -

The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating a two car crash that killed two people in McMinn County.

The crash happened just before 3 am Sunday morning on Hwy 411 North in Etowah.

McMinn County deputies who were first on the scene said two cars crashed and caught fire.

EMS crews found two people dead on arrival. There were no other reported injuries. 

This is a devloping story. 

