UPDATE: Drivers identified in deadly McMinn County crash

By Kerry French, Producer
Updated By Ken Nicholson
MCMINN COUNTY, TN (WRCB) -

The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating a two car crash that killed two people in McMinn County over the weekend.

The crash happened just before 3:00 a.m. Sunday on Highway 411 North in Etowah.

The crash report says 65-year-old George P. Alden was driving south when he crossed the center line and hit the vehicle driven by 44-year-old Terry L. Vaughn, Jr. head-on.

Both vehicles caught on fire and the two drivers passed away at the scene.

Investigators aren't sure what caused Alden to leave his lane.

Drugs and alcohol are not believed to be factors in crash.

