2 people dead in fatal car crash in McMinn County

The Tennessee Highway Patrol are investigating a two car crash that killed two people in McMinn County.

The crash happened just before 3 am this morning on Hwy 411 North in Etowah. McMinn County deputies who were first on the scene said two cars

crashed and caught fire. EMS crews discovered two people dead on arrival, there were no other reported injury.

This is a devloping story, stay with us on air and through the WRCB app for updates.