UPDATE: Bradley County deputies investigating stabbing

Bradley County sheriff's deputies are investigating a stabbing.

They said it happened on Craigmiles Street NE just before 11:00 p.m.

Deputies said the person who was stabbed is expected to be okay.

Investigators told Channel 3 it was an argument that escalated to a stabbing.

#UPDATE Deputies haven’t been able to determine the circumstances that led to the stabbing earlier tonight due to the victim not wanting to prosecute. Medical attention was given to victim on-scene, but refused to be transported to a hospital. https://t.co/jwdB9ideea — Bradley Co. Sheriff (@bcso911) April 1, 2018

The sheriff's office said the victim chose not to press charges against the suspect.

The victim also refused to be taken to a hospital, but was treated at the scene.

