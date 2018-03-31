UPDATE: Bradley County deputies investigating stabbing - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

UPDATE: Bradley County deputies investigating stabbing

Posted: Updated:
By WRCB Staff
BRADLEY COUNTY, TN

Bradley County sheriff's deputies are investigating a stabbing.

They said it happened on Craigmiles Street NE just before 11:00 p.m. 

Deputies said the person who was stabbed is expected to be okay.

Investigators told Channel 3 it was an argument that escalated to a stabbing.

The sheriff's office said the victim chose not to press charges against the suspect.

The victim also refused to be taken to a hospital, but was treated at the scene. 

