Chattooga County deputies searching for shooting suspect

Chattooga County sheriff's deputies are looking for the person who shot a man in the leg.

Sheriff Mark Schrader said it happened around 6:10 a.m. on Saturday.

The sheriff said a man was visiting his girlfriend on Highway 157 when a car pulled into the driveway and begin revving the engine. The driver also started to yell.

When the car took off, deputies say the man went after the driver. They later stopped in the road near Mt. Olive church on Highway 157.

When the victim went up to the driver, the sheriff says there was a struggle between the two involving a gun. That's when he says someone fired several shots and one hit the man in his leg.

If you have any information about this case, call the Chattooga County Sheriff's Office at 706-857-3411.