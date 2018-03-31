Chattooga County Sheriff's Office warning public about scam - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Chattooga County Sheriff's Office warning public about scam

By WRCB Staff
CHATTOOGA COUNTY, GA

The Chattooga County Sheriff's Office is warning people about a phone scam that is going around.

Investigators said they've received several calls about someone identifying themselves as a deputy with the sheriff's office.

That person states that you will be arrested if you do not pay a fee with a certain type of card.

The sheriff's office said they will never call and request that you pay anything over the phone.

