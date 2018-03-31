Hamilton Heights girls fall to Central Valley in National Title game

The Hamilton Heights girls basketball team fell to Central Valley 66-61 Saturday in the GEICO High School National Title game.

The Lady Hawks trailed the Bears by ten points at the half, but then rallied in the third to take a two-point lead heading into the final quarter. Central Valley then went on a 9-2 run to start the fourth and never looked back, forcing the Lady Hawks to settle for National Title runners-up for the second-straight year.

Chattanooga native and Lady Hawks senior forward Jazmine Massengil finished with a game-high 32 points, bt the rest of the Lady Hawks struggled offensively, shooting 36.7% as a team.

Central Valley senior forward and Stanford commit Lexie Hull led the Bears with 26 points. Central Valley was also clutch from the free-throw line, making 21 of 22.