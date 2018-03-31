Grundy Co Sheriff's Office searching for burglary suspect - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Grundy Co Sheriff's Office searching for burglary suspect

By Anna Huffstutler
GRUNDY COUNTY, TN (WRCB) -

The Grundy County Sheriff's Office needs help solving a burglary.

Sheriff Clint Shrum posted a video on Facebook Saturday explaining that a thief broke into James Harold Body Shop and stole work and paint tools.

The value of the stolen tools is estimated to be between $10,000-$20,000.

Sheriff Shrum explained that the individual responsible for the crime knew how to get in because of the way the door was locked.

The family is offering $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible.

"It takes a pretty low person to break into a widow woman's place and carry her stuff off," Sheriff Shrum said.

If you have any information that could help the sheriff's office, please call 931-692-3466.

