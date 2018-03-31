Dad trolls daughter's proposal with huge 'Say No' sign - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Dad trolls daughter's proposal with huge 'Say No' sign

Posted: Updated:
By NBC News
Photo Credit: Allison Barron/ Twitter Photo Credit: Allison Barron/ Twitter
NBC -

A proposal is a moment that will surely be remembered — even more so if you are trolled while it is taking place.

Allison Barron was completely surprised when her boyfriend of over two years, Levi Bliss, proposed to her, but both were taken aback by the joke Barron’s dad had up his sleeve.

The couple was going to take their dog for his daily walk March 24 in the desert in Winnemucca, Nevada, when Barron saw large letters on the ground saying, “Marry Me?” — a romantic proposal orchestrated by Bliss.

After Barron joyously said yes, the couple was greeted by loved ones who were hiding away capturing the moment. However, a family member in the crowd stood out from the rest.

On top of a hill stood Barron’s dad, Jake, holding a white sign with black letters that read, “Say No.”

Don’t worry, though. Barron said it was all in good fun.

“Levi and I started laughing right away,” she said, adding that Bliss asked her dad for his permission to marry her beforehand and even helped out preparing for the proposal. She said her dad’s prank was just a joke.

“My dad was completely joking with the sign and really likes Levi,” Barron said.

“It’s really just his personality.”

Read more from NBC New York.

WEEKLY CIRCULARS

Weather

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.