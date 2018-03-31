A bill would make it illegal to contact employees after work

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - It's not a stretch to say most people believe the best part of the work day is when it's over. For many people though, the work day never really ends because their boss can call or email at any time.

"We live under that anxiety and never really take the time to decompress," says Brooklyn Councilman Rafael Espinal Jr.

Espinal introduced a bill which would make it illegal for private companies with ten or more workers to force employees to answer work communications outside of work hours.

The measure would not apply to jobs that require employees to be on call 24 hours a day, and includes exceptions for emergencies. The bill also would not make it illegal for an employer to contact you, just illegal for them to reprimand an employee who does not respond.