2 Tennessee insurers report drops in opioid prescriptions - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

2 Tennessee insurers report drops in opioid prescriptions

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Two of Tennessee's largest insurers say they've made significant reductions in the number of opioid drugs prescribed.

The Knoxville News Sentinel reports BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee in February reported a 6 percent decrease in the number of opioid prescriptions per plan member, per month.

Cigna announced recently that it has reduced opioid prescriptions overall by 25 percent - a year earlier than originally planned.

Cigna set the goal of reducing opioid prescriptions by 25 percent by 2019 because that would return consumers' usage rates to pre-epidemic levels.

BlueCross BlueShield reported the 6 percent reduction for 2017 over 2016 in February.

BlueCross BlueShield corporate communications director Mary Danielson says that it includes a 10 percent reduction in morphine milligram equivalent doses per prescription and a 52 percent reduction in the number of claims for long-acting opioids.

Information from: Knoxville News Sentinel, http://www.knoxnews.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

WEEKLY CIRCULARS

Weather

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.