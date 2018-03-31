Braves reporter recovering after line drive hit her in the face

A Braves field reporter is recovering after getting hit in the face with a line drive during the Atlanta Braves' loss to the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday night.

Kelsey Wingert, a reporter for FOX Sports, was hit in the seventh inning with the line drive while getting ready to do a report. Phillies center fielder Odubel Herrera chopped a pitch foul off the plate foul and it hit Wingert in the dugout.

Wingert was taken to the hospital. She Tweeted a few hours later that she had a CAT scan, but was okay.

Early Saturday morning, Wingert said she suffered a fracture in her eye socket. She was able to go home.

Back home. I have a fracture in my eye socket, but it could have been MUCH worse. I really appreciate all the tweets, calls and texts. — Kelsey Wingert (@KelsWingert) March 31, 2018