New assistant hoops coach believed to be 1st woman in role - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

New assistant hoops coach believed to be 1st woman in role

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press
Photo Credit: Maine Basketball/ Twitter Photo Credit: Maine Basketball/ Twitter

ORONO, Maine (AP) - The University of Maine says a new assistant coach on the men's basketball team is believed to be the only woman in the role in Division I basketball.

School officials say Edniesha Curry was hired as one of three assistant coaches under new head coach Richard Barron.

She was an assistant coach for Maine's women's team when Barron led that program and she most recently worked with the NBA Assistant Coaches' Program.

Curry says she's blessed to work alongside Barron again and is grateful for the chance to return to Maine.

Barron says Curry is talented at developing players and "knows Maine, knows many of our players and knows me and my style of play."

Before her first stint at Maine, Curry coached professional basketball teams in Vietnam and China.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

WEEKLY CIRCULARS

Weather

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.