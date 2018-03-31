UPDATE: Death investigation underway at motel in East Ridge - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

UPDATE: Death investigation underway at motel in East Ridge

Posted: Updated:
By WRCB Staff
EAST RIDGE, TN (WRCB) -

UPDATE: A death investigation is underway in East Ridge.

According to dispatch, a call came in Saturday afternoon that an individual was unconscious at the Cascades Motel.

East Ridge Police Assistant Chief Stan Allen confirmed the individual has died. 

He added that it appears no foul play is suspected.

