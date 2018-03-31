UT Medical Center doctors working toward Zika vaccination - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

UT Medical Center doctors working toward Zika vaccination

By WBIR
Zika is a viral disease that causes flu-like symptoms, but the greatest danger is in babies born from infected mothers.

At UT Medical Center, researchers and participants in a new study are hoping to prevent it.

"I'm glad to get to help," study participant Holli Womack said.

Volunteers are making extra trips to the doctor's office to prevent a virus that has impacted people around the world.

"This gives me an opportunity to help people, not only in my backyard but across the world," study participant Dylan Cobble said. "That's inspiring, that we can change this."

"We would very much like a product that would protect them from the risks of birth defects from Zika," Dr. William Smith said.

Smith is testing a vaccine to prevent the Zika virus.

