What you need to know to register to vote last minute

The last day to register to vote in the May primary elections is Monday. In the Channel 3 viewing area, the only Tennessee county that will not have at least one May 1 primary election is Sequatchie.

If you have not yet registered, there is still time.

There are several ways to register:

Tennesseans can print off an application and mail it in. If you choose this option, it must be postmarked by Monday. You will need a federal or Tennessee government-issued photo ID when you vote in person. An expired ID can also be used as long as it contains the name and photograph of the voter.

You can hand deliver your application to your county's election commission. To find the location of your county's election commission, visit the Tennessee Department of State's website .

Online voter registration is also available. To register this way, you must have a Tennessee driver's license or Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security ID. You will have to print the application if you do not have the required item(s).

If you have already registered, but your address or name has recently changed, you can update your information online.

Before you begin the registration process, make sure you meet the following requirements:

You must be a U.S. citizen

You must be a resident of Tennessee

You must be at least 18 years of age on/or before the next election

You must not have been convicted of a crime or felony, or if you have, your voting rights must have been restored.