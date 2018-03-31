'Selfies' could be causing an uptick in plastic surgery procedur - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

'Selfies' could be causing an uptick in plastic surgery procedures

By WBIR
The "selfie" is a common way to take pictures these days. It's an easy way to take a picture of yourself or a group of people.

But some plastic surgeons say the trend might be causing an uptick of plastic surgery or Botox inquiries across the country.

"I think smartphone technology with selfie mode on their cameras can make people a little too obsessed with their appearance," said Dr. Jay Lucas, a Knoxville plastic surgeon.

A recent report published by JAMA Facial Plastic Surgery showed that a "selfie" can distort your nose and make it look up to 30% bigger.

