Channel 3 welcomes its newest addition to the family "Noa Grace"

Channel 3 would like to introduce its newest addition to the family.

Anchor/Reporter Natalie Potts and her husband Johannes announced that their baby girl has entered the world.

Noa Grace was born on Tuesday, March 27, at 5:30 p.m. Noa Grace weighed in at 7 pounds,15 ounces and measured19 inches long.

Natalie and Noa are both doing well. The family went home from the hospital Saturday.