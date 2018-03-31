Channel 3 welcomes its newest addition to the family "Noa Grace - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Channel 3 welcomes its newest addition to the family "Noa Grace"

By Kerry French, Producer
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

Channel 3 would like to introduce its newest addition to the family. 

Anchor/Reporter Natalie Potts and her husband Johannes announced that their baby girl has entered the world.  

Noa Grace was born on  Tuesday, March 27, at 5:30 p.m.  Noa Grace weighed in at 7 pounds,15 ounces and measured19 inches long.

Natalie and Noa are both doing well. The family went home from the hospital Saturday.

