Hamilton Heights girls beat Winter Haven, advance to National Title game

The Hamilton Heights girls basketball team knocked off Winter Haven Friday to advance to the GEICO National Title game for the second-straight year.

The Lady Hawks beat the Blue Devils 62-49 in the semifinals of the GEICO High School Nationals in New York.

Esmery Martinez led the Lady Hawks with 17 points and 18 rebounds, while Elizabeth Balogun added 14 points.

Hamilton Heights will now play Central Valley (Washington) for the title game on Saturday. Tip-off is set for 10:00am ET on ESPN2.