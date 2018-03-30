Hamilton Heights girls beat Winter Haven, advance to National Ti - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Hamilton Heights girls beat Winter Haven, advance to National Title game

Posted: Updated:
By Jill Jelnick, Sports reporter
Connect

The Hamilton Heights girls basketball team knocked off Winter Haven Friday to advance to the GEICO National Title game for the second-straight year.

The Lady Hawks beat the Blue Devils 62-49 in the semifinals of the GEICO High School Nationals in New York.

Esmery Martinez led the Lady Hawks with 17 points and 18 rebounds, while Elizabeth Balogun added 14 points. 

Hamilton Heights will now play Central Valley (Washington) for the title game on Saturday. Tip-off is set for 10:00am ET on ESPN2.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.