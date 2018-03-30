Planning to see "Hamilton" in Atlanta? Here's what you need to know

Single tickets to HAMILTON go on sale Sunday, April 8 at 10 am, as one of the nation's hottest Broadway plays in recent memory comes to the Fox Theatre.

Fifth Third Bank Broadway announced Friday that tickets will be available at www.foxtheatre.org for the performances from May 22-June 10.

There is a maximum purchase limit of four tickets per account for the engagement. Prices will range from $80 to $330 with a select number of $550 premium seats available for all performances. There will also be a lottery for 40 $10 Orchestra seats for all performances.

HAMILTON is the story of America's founding father Alexander Hamilton, an immigrant from the West Indies who became George Washington's right-hand man during the Revolutionary War and was the new nation’s first Treasury secretary.